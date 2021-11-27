The Commonwealth Cup is up for grabs when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-0 ACC) meet.

Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.6 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

Cavaliers games this season feature an average total of 65.7 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Cavaliers average 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies give up (22.8).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies give up per matchup (376.1).

In games that Virginia churns out more than 376.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 4-7-0 this year.

The Hokies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (32.1).

When Virginia Tech records more than 32.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies average 104.2 fewer yards per game (362) than the Cavaliers give up (466.2).

In games that Virginia Tech totals more than 466.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats