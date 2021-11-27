Publish date:
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.6 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.
- Cavaliers games this season feature an average total of 65.7 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.8 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Cavaliers average 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies give up (22.8).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies give up per matchup (376.1).
- In games that Virginia churns out more than 376.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 4-7-0 this year.
- The Hokies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (32.1).
- When Virginia Tech records more than 32.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hokies average 104.2 fewer yards per game (362) than the Cavaliers give up (466.2).
- In games that Virginia Tech totals more than 466.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
32.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
517.8
Avg. Total Yards
362
466.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.1
16
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
12