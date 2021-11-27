The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup with the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

So far this season, 30% of Boston College's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 5.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.7 points greater than the 51.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Demon Deacons have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Demon Deacons average 22.6 more points per game (43.1) than the Eagles surrender (20.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Demon Deacons average 152.6 more yards per game (490.1) than the Eagles allow per outing (337.5).

In games that Wake Forest piles up more than 337.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (16).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Boston College has hit the over in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 26.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Demon Deacons give up (30.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.8 points.

The Eagles collect 363.7 yards per game, 86.1 fewer yards than the 449.8 the Demon Deacons give up.

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 449.8 yards.

This year the Eagles have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (24).

Season Stats