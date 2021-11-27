It'll be the Washington Football Team (4-6) versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.5, a value equal to Monday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this season.

The Football Team have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Football Team rack up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 per outing the Seahawks allow.

When Washington records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team average 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks give up per outing (401.8).

When Washington amasses more than 401.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks average 19.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Football Team give up (26.7).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Seahawks collect 298.6 yards per game, 69.9 fewer yards than the 368.5 the Football Team give up.

In games that Seattle picks up more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, in five home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Seattle is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

Away from home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.

This year, in five away games, Seattle has gone over the total once.

Seahawks away games this season average 49.2 total points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

