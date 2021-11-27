Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Washington Football Team (4-6) versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 47.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.5, a value equal to Monday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this season.
  • The Football Team have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Football Team rack up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 per outing the Seahawks allow.
  • When Washington records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team average 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks give up per outing (401.8).
  • When Washington amasses more than 401.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • In Seattle's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
  • Seattle's games this season have hit the over just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Seahawks average 19.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Football Team give up (26.7).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 298.6 yards per game, 69.9 fewer yards than the 368.5 the Football Team give up.
  • In games that Seattle picks up more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This year, in five home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • On the road, Seattle is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in five away games, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 49.2 total points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

