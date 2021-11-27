Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 11 times.
- Kansas' games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.9 points per game, 11.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- In West Virginia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This year, the Mountaineers put up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks allow (42.9).
- The Mountaineers rack up 378.5 yards per game, 113 fewer yards than the 491.5 the Jayhawks allow per outing.
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 491.5 yards.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas is 3-7-0 this season.
- This season, the Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Jayhawks score 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers allow (24).
- Kansas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 24 points.
- The Jayhawks collect 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up (350.9).
- When Kansas picks up over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- This year the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Kansas
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
42.9
378.5
Avg. Total Yards
323.3
350.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.5
17
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
14