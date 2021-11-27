Big 12 rivals will clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 11 times.

Kansas' games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.9 points per game, 11.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Mountaineers put up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks allow (42.9).

The Mountaineers rack up 378.5 yards per game, 113 fewer yards than the 491.5 the Jayhawks allow per outing.

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 491.5 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas is 3-7-0 this season.

This season, the Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Jayhawks score 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers allow (24).

Kansas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 24 points.

The Jayhawks collect 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up (350.9).

When Kansas picks up over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats