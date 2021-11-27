The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) square off to try to take home Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Badgers score 27 points per game, 8.3 more than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (18.7).

Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.

The Badgers collect 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (289.5).

Wisconsin is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 289.5 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (14).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Golden Gophers rack up 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.8 points.

The Golden Gophers average 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers give up per contest (237.7).

In games that Minnesota amasses over 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats