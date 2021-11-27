Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- In Wisconsin's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Badgers score 27 points per game, 8.3 more than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (18.7).
- Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.
- The Badgers collect 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (289.5).
- Wisconsin is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 289.5 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (14).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- In Minnesota's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Golden Gophers rack up 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).
- Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.8 points.
- The Golden Gophers average 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers give up per contest (237.7).
- In games that Minnesota amasses over 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Minnesota
27
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
390.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.1
237.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
289.5
21
Giveaways
10
21
Takeaways
14