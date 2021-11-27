Publish date:
Wyoming vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
- So far this season, 72.7% of Hawaii's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 4.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.9 points fewer than the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48-point total for this game is 12.8 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- In Wyoming's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cowboys average 8.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.8).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 365.8 yards per game, 92.0 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.
- Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 457.8 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Hawaii is 4-6-1 this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Rainbow Warriors score 6.9 more points per game (28.0) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).
- Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 397.9 yards per game, 64.3 more yards than the 333.6 the Cowboys allow.
- In games that Hawaii picks up over 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|Hawaii
24.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.8
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
397.9
333.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
457.8
17
Giveaways
27
13
Takeaways
27