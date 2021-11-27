The Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 MWC) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC foes at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Hawaii's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 4.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.9 points fewer than the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point total for this game is 12.8 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

In Wyoming's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys average 8.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.8).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 365.8 yards per game, 92.0 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.

Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 457.8 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 4-6-1 this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Rainbow Warriors score 6.9 more points per game (28.0) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).

Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 397.9 yards per game, 64.3 more yards than the 333.6 the Cowboys allow.

In games that Hawaii picks up over 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats