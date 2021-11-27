Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Zach Pascal before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take the field in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's 53 targets have led to 32 catches for 328 yards (29.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Pascal has been the target of 14.8% (53 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Pascal collected 74 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.
  • The 257.8 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bills.
  • In his last three games, Pascal has six receptions (10 targets) for 67 yards, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

29

8.1%

15

211

4

6

14.6%

