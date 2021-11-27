There will be player prop bets available for Zach Pascal before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) take the field in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's 53 targets have led to 32 catches for 328 yards (29.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Pascal has been the target of 14.8% (53 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Pascal collected 74 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.

The 257.8 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bills.

In his last three games, Pascal has six receptions (10 targets) for 67 yards, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9% Mo Alie-Cox 29 8.1% 15 211 4 6 14.6%

Powered By Data Skrive