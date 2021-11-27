Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's 53 targets have led to 32 catches for 328 yards (29.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Pascal has been the target of 14.8% (53 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Pascal collected 74 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- The 257.8 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bills.
- In his last three games, Pascal has six receptions (10 targets) for 67 yards, averaging 22.3 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
53
14.8%
32
328
3
9
22.0%
Michael Pittman Jr.
81
22.6%
57
752
5
11
26.8%
Jonathan Taylor
38
10.6%
32
322
2
2
4.9%
Mo Alie-Cox
29
8.1%
15
211
4
6
14.6%
