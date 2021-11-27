Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Wilson's New York Jets (2-8) square off against the Houston Texans (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (116.8 ypg) to lead New York, completing 57.5% of his throws and recording four touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 2.2 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 14 of his 181 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • This week Wilson will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Wilson has 0 passing yards (0.0 ypg) to lead New York, completing 0% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with interceptions over his last three games.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

56

14.0%

32

477

4

4

10.0%

Elijah Moore

57

14.2%

33

415

4

4

10.0%

Michael Carter

46

11.5%

32

308

0

1

2.5%

