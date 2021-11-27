Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (116.8 ypg) to lead New York, completing 57.5% of his throws and recording four touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 2.2 yards per game.
- The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has attempted 14 of his 181 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- This week Wilson will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Wilson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Wilson has 0 passing yards (0.0 ypg) to lead New York, completing 0% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with interceptions over his last three games.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
56
14.0%
32
477
4
4
10.0%
Elijah Moore
57
14.2%
33
415
4
4
10.0%
Michael Carter
46
11.5%
32
308
0
1
2.5%
Powered By Data Skrive