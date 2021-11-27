Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Wilson's New York Jets (2-8) square off against the Houston Texans (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (116.8 ypg) to lead New York, completing 57.5% of his throws and recording four touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 2.2 yards per game.

The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 14 of his 181 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

This week Wilson will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Wilson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Wilson has 0 passing yards (0.0 ypg) to lead New York, completing 0% of his throws and recording zero touchdown passes with interceptions over his last three games.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 56 14.0% 32 477 4 4 10.0% Elijah Moore 57 14.2% 33 415 4 4 10.0% Michael Carter 46 11.5% 32 308 0 1 2.5%

