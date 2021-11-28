There will be player prop bet markets available for Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has thrown for 2,571 yards (233.7 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He also has 76 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Packers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.

Rodgers accounts for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Rams, Rodgers averaged 291 passing yards per game, 30.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Rodgers will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Rodgers threw for 385 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns.

Rodgers tacked on 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

Rodgers has put up 677 passing yards (225.7 ypg) on 46-of-70 with four touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 106 28.7% 72 979 5 14 22.2% Aaron Jones 47 12.7% 37 298 4 11 17.5% Randall Cobb 34 9.2% 24 280 4 10 15.9%

