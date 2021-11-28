Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has thrown for 2,571 yards (233.7 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He also has 76 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Packers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.
- Rodgers accounts for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In two matchups against the Rams, Rodgers averaged 291 passing yards per game, 30.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Rodgers will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Rodgers threw for 385 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns.
- Rodgers tacked on 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
- Rodgers has put up 677 passing yards (225.7 ypg) on 46-of-70 with four touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
106
28.7%
72
979
5
14
22.2%
Aaron Jones
47
12.7%
37
298
4
11
17.5%
Randall Cobb
34
9.2%
24
280
4
10
15.9%
