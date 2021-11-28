Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has thrown for 2,571 yards (233.7 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He also has 76 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Packers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.
  • Rodgers accounts for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 61 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In two matchups against the Rams, Rodgers averaged 291 passing yards per game, 30.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Rams, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Rodgers will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Rodgers threw for 385 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • Rodgers tacked on 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
  • Rodgers has put up 677 passing yards (225.7 ypg) on 46-of-70 with four touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

106

28.7%

72

979

5

14

22.2%

Aaron Jones

47

12.7%

37

298

4

11

17.5%

Randall Cobb

34

9.2%

24

280

4

10

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive