Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Adam Thielen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen's 58 grabs (83 targets) have netted him 624 yards (62.4 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
  • Thielen has been the target of 83 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Thielen has averaged 76 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen has not caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 218.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Thielen was targeted 10 times, totaling 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Thielen has racked up 153 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game on 24 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

K.J. Osborn

45

12.0%

30

360

2

2

4.8%

Powered By Data Skrive