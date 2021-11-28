Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's 58 grabs (83 targets) have netted him 624 yards (62.4 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
- Thielen has been the target of 83 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Thielen has averaged 76 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Thielen has not caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 218.7 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Thielen was targeted 10 times, totaling 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Thielen has racked up 153 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game on 24 targets.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
K.J. Osborn
45
12.0%
30
360
2
2
4.8%
Powered By Data Skrive