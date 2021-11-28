There will be player prop bets available for Adam Thielen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's 58 grabs (83 targets) have netted him 624 yards (62.4 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Thielen has been the target of 83 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Thielen has averaged 76 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen has not caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 218.7 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Thielen was targeted 10 times, totaling 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Thielen has racked up 153 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game on 24 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

