Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 12 matchup sees Gibson's Washington Football Team (4-6) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has run for a team-high 601 yards on 154 carries (60.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 158 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's carried 154 of those attempts (54.8%).

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Gibson's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks give up 122.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gibson carried the ball 19 times for 95 yards (five yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Gibson has 193 rushing yards on 51 carries (64.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught five balls for 34 yards (11.3 per game).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 154 54.8% 601 5 26 60.5% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 45 16.0% 276 1 8 18.6% 6.1 J.D. McKissic 41 14.6% 182 1 4 9.3% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 31 11.0% 104 0 3 7.0% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive