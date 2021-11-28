Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has run for a team-high 601 yards on 154 carries (60.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 19 catches for 158 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's carried 154 of those attempts (54.8%).
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Gibson's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks give up 122.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gibson carried the ball 19 times for 95 yards (five yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Gibson has 193 rushing yards on 51 carries (64.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught five balls for 34 yards (11.3 per game).
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
154
54.8%
601
5
26
60.5%
3.9
Taylor Heinicke
45
16.0%
276
1
8
18.6%
6.1
J.D. McKissic
41
14.6%
182
1
4
9.3%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
31
11.0%
104
0
3
7.0%
3.4
Powered By Data Skrive