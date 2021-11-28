Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Author:

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 12 matchup sees Gibson's Washington Football Team (4-6) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has run for a team-high 601 yards on 154 carries (60.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 19 catches for 158 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's carried 154 of those attempts (54.8%).
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Gibson's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks give up 122.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gibson carried the ball 19 times for 95 yards (five yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Gibson has 193 rushing yards on 51 carries (64.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five balls for 34 yards (11.3 per game).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

154

54.8%

601

5

26

60.5%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

45

16.0%

276

1

8

18.6%

6.1

J.D. McKissic

41

14.6%

182

1

4

9.3%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

31

11.0%

104

0

3

7.0%

3.4

