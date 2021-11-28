The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) will meet in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 33.7 points per game, 11.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.5 points fewer than the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 2.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Falcons have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Falcons put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).

Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.

The Falcons rack up 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (363.1).

When Atlanta piles up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Jaguars average 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons surrender (28.8).

The Jaguars average 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons allow per contest (362.3).

Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 362.3 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

This season, in six home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, on the road.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.

In five road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

