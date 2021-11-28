Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) will meet in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
  • In 30% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 33.7 points per game, 11.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 9.5 points fewer than the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 2.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Atlanta has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This season, the Falcons have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Falcons put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).
  • Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (363.1).
  • When Atlanta piles up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • In Jacksonville's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Jaguars average 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons surrender (28.8).
  • The Jaguars average 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons allow per contest (362.3).
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 362.3 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, in six home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In five road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

