Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has 123 carries for a team-high 573 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He also has 405 receiving yards (40.5 per game) on 45 catches, with six TDs.
- His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's carried 123 of those attempts (53.2%).
- The Chargers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
5
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Conceding 110.1 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 14th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Ekeler carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- He also caught six passes for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air.
- Ekeler has run for 153 yards on 39 carries (51.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
- Ekeler has also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
123
53.2%
573
7
30
53.6%
4.7
Justin Herbert
39
16.9%
207
2
15
26.8%
5.3
Justin Jackson
14
6.1%
103
0
4
7.1%
7.4
Larry Rountree III
36
15.6%
87
1
7
12.5%
2.4
