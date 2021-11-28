Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has 123 carries for a team-high 573 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 405 receiving yards (40.5 per game) on 45 catches, with six TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's carried 123 of those attempts (53.2%).
  • The Chargers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

5

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Conceding 110.1 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 14th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Ekeler carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also caught six passes for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air.
  • Ekeler has run for 153 yards on 39 carries (51.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
  • Ekeler has also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

123

53.2%

573

7

30

53.6%

4.7

Justin Herbert

39

16.9%

207

2

15

26.8%

5.3

Justin Jackson

14

6.1%

103

0

4

7.1%

7.4

Larry Rountree III

36

15.6%

87

1

7

12.5%

2.4

