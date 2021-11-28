Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has 123 carries for a team-high 573 rushing yards (57.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also has 405 receiving yards (40.5 per game) on 45 catches, with six TDs.

His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's carried 123 of those attempts (53.2%).

The Chargers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 5

Matchup vs. Denver

In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Conceding 110.1 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 14th-ranked run defense in the league.

Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Ekeler carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

He also caught six passes for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air.

Ekeler has run for 153 yards on 39 carries (51.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

Ekeler has also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 123 53.2% 573 7 30 53.6% 4.7 Justin Herbert 39 16.9% 207 2 15 26.8% 5.3 Justin Jackson 14 6.1% 103 0 4 7.1% 7.4 Larry Rountree III 36 15.6% 87 1 7 12.5% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive