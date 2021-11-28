Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield leads Cleveland with 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage (176-for-275), tossing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 89 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 49.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield accounts for 29.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 275 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In six matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 297.3 passing yards per game, 86.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in three games.
- The Ravens have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 296.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Mayfield racked up 176 yards while completing 51.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Mayfield has racked up 467 passing yards (155.7 per game) and has a 56.3% completion percentage this year (40-of-71) while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
35
10.8%
24
372
2
6
16.2%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
23
7.1%
16
330
3
2
5.4%
Austin Hooper
42
13.0%
28
261
2
8
21.6%
