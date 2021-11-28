Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Baker Mayfield, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (6-5) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield leads Cleveland with 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage (176-for-275), tossing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 89 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 49.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield accounts for 29.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 275 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In six matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 297.3 passing yards per game, 86.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in three games.

The Ravens have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 296.7 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Mayfield racked up 176 yards while completing 51.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Mayfield has racked up 467 passing yards (155.7 per game) and has a 56.3% completion percentage this year (40-of-71) while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 35 10.8% 24 372 2 6 16.2% Donovan Peoples-Jones 23 7.1% 16 330 3 2 5.4% Austin Hooper 42 13.0% 28 261 2 8 21.6%

