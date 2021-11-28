Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Baker Mayfield, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (6-5) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield leads Cleveland with 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage (176-for-275), tossing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has added 89 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 49.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield accounts for 29.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 275 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In six matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 297.3 passing yards per game, 86.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in three games.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 296.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Mayfield racked up 176 yards while completing 51.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Mayfield has racked up 467 passing yards (155.7 per game) and has a 56.3% completion percentage this year (40-of-71) while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

35

10.8%

24

372

2

6

16.2%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

23

7.1%

16

330

3

2

5.4%

Austin Hooper

42

13.0%

28

261

2

8

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive