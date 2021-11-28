AFC North foes will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

In 54.5% of Cleveland's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.

Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 46.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.6 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 4-6-0 this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in six chances).

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Ravens rack up just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns surrender (22.8).

When Baltimore records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ravens average 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns give up per outing (316.7).

In games that Baltimore amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Browns put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Browns rack up 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens give up.

Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 369.7 yards.

This year the Browns have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Ravens' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, Baltimore has hit the over in four of five home games.

Ravens home games this season average 49.8 total points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

On the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.

Cleveland has hit the over in four of five away games this season.

Browns away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

