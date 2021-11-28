Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North foes will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
  • In 54.5% of Cleveland's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 46.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.6 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 4-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Ravens rack up just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns surrender (22.8).
  • When Baltimore records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Ravens average 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns give up per outing (316.7).
  • In games that Baltimore amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).
  • Cleveland is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Browns rack up 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens give up.
  • Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 369.7 yards.
  • This year the Browns have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Ravens' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, Baltimore has hit the over in four of five home games.
  • Ravens home games this season average 49.8 total points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in four of five away games this season.
  • Browns away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

