November 28, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Ben Roethlisberger has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents play in Week 12 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards (225.9 ypg) on 224-of-343 passing with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on six rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Roethlisberger averages 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals, 26.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw one touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Bengals, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Roethlisberger went 28-for-44 (63.6%) for 273 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 478 passing yards (159.3 per game) while completing 49 of 74 passes (66.2% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

