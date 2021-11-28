Ben Roethlisberger has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents play in Week 12 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards (225.9 ypg) on 224-of-343 passing with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

He has tacked on six rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Roethlisberger averages 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals, 26.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw one touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Bengals, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Roethlisberger went 28-for-44 (63.6%) for 273 yards with three touchdown passes.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 478 passing yards (159.3 per game) while completing 49 of 74 passes (66.2% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3%

