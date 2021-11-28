Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards (225.9 ypg) on 224-of-343 passing with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on six rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Roethlisberger averages 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals, 26.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw one touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Bengals, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Roethlisberger went 28-for-44 (63.6%) for 273 yards with three touchdown passes.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 478 passing yards (159.3 per game) while completing 49 of 74 passes (66.2% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
