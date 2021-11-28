Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Cooks has 59 catches on 87 targets, with a team-high 659 receiving yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.0% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
- Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Cooks' 86 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets are 19.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 296.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Cooks was targeted three times, picking up 18 yards on two receptions.
- During his last three games, Cooks has amassed 157 yards (on 14 grabs) and one touchdown.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
87
27.0%
59
659
2
8
22.2%
Chris Conley
22
6.8%
14
233
1
1
2.8%
Nico Collins
24
7.5%
16
200
0
2
5.6%
David Johnson
34
10.6%
26
198
1
6
16.7%
