November 28, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandin Cooks, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cooks and the Houston Texans (2-8) play the New York Jets (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Cooks has 59 catches on 87 targets, with a team-high 659 receiving yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.0% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Cooks' 86 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets are 19.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 296.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Cooks was targeted three times, picking up 18 yards on two receptions.
  • During his last three games, Cooks has amassed 157 yards (on 14 grabs) and one touchdown.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

87

27.0%

59

659

2

8

22.2%

Chris Conley

22

6.8%

14

233

1

1

2.8%

Nico Collins

24

7.5%

16

200

0

2

5.6%

David Johnson

34

10.6%

26

198

1

6

16.7%

