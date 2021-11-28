Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandin Cooks, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cooks and the Houston Texans (2-8) play the New York Jets (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cooks has 59 catches on 87 targets, with a team-high 659 receiving yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.0% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Cooks' 86 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets are 19.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 296.7 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Cooks was targeted three times, picking up 18 yards on two receptions.

During his last three games, Cooks has amassed 157 yards (on 14 grabs) and one touchdown.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 87 27.0% 59 659 2 8 22.2% Chris Conley 22 6.8% 14 233 1 1 2.8% Nico Collins 24 7.5% 16 200 0 2 5.6% David Johnson 34 10.6% 26 198 1 6 16.7%

