November 28, 2021
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandon Aiyuk, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) play the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has added 29 grabs for 341 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 42 times and puts up 34.1 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.9% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
  • Aiyuk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Aiyuk was targeted seven times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Aiyuk has 16 catches on 19 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 66.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Mohamed Sanu

24

7.9%

15

177

0

3

8.3%

