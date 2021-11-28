Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandon Aiyuk, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) play the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has added 29 grabs for 341 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 42 times and puts up 34.1 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 13.9% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Aiyuk was targeted seven times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Aiyuk has 16 catches on 19 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 66.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive