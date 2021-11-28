Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has added 29 grabs for 341 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 42 times and puts up 34.1 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.9% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Aiyuk was targeted seven times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Aiyuk has 16 catches on 19 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 66.7 yards per game.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
