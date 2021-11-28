There will be player prop bets available for C.J. Uzomah before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah's 31 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 322 yards (32.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Uzomah has been the target of 9.7% (31 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the ball 45.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Uzomah's 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Steelers are 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Uzomah was targeted three times and picked up nine yards on two receptions.

Uzomah has 66 receiving yards on 10 catches (12 targets) in his last three games, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

