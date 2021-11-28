Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for C.J. Uzomah before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah's 31 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 322 yards (32.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 9.7% (31 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the ball 45.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Uzomah's 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Steelers are 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Uzomah was targeted three times and picked up nine yards on two receptions.
  • Uzomah has 66 receiving yards on 10 catches (12 targets) in his last three games, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

