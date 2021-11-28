Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah's 31 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 322 yards (32.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Uzomah has been the target of 9.7% (31 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the ball 45.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Uzomah's 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Steelers are 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Uzomah was targeted three times and picked up nine yards on two receptions.
- Uzomah has 66 receiving yards on 10 catches (12 targets) in his last three games, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
