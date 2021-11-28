Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cam Newton, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-6) and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) take the field in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton has thrown for 197 passing yards this season (98.5 per game) and has a 77.4% completion percentage (24-of-31), throwing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

He has tacked on 60 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 30.0 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Newton accounts for 2.4% of his team's red zone plays, with two of his 31 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

In three matchups against the Dolphins, Newton averaged 206 passing yards per game, 9.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Newton had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Dolphins.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

This week Newton will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (290.8 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 102 26.8% 62 751 4 9 25.7% Christian McCaffrey 40 10.5% 37 343 1 2 5.7% Robby Anderson 65 17.1% 28 273 3 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive