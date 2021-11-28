Publish date:
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton has thrown for 197 passing yards this season (98.5 per game) and has a 77.4% completion percentage (24-of-31), throwing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
- He has tacked on 60 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 30.0 yards per game.
- The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
- Newton accounts for 2.4% of his team's red zone plays, with two of his 31 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
0
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- In three matchups against the Dolphins, Newton averaged 206 passing yards per game, 9.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Newton had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Dolphins.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- This week Newton will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (290.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
102
26.8%
62
751
4
9
25.7%
Christian McCaffrey
40
10.5%
37
343
1
2
5.7%
Robby Anderson
65
17.1%
28
273
3
5
14.3%
