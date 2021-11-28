Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 clash against the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 45.5% of Miami's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.7, 3.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 5-6-0 this season.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • This year, the Panthers rack up 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins surrender (24.5).
  • Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.
  • The Panthers collect 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins allow per outing.
  • Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 382.8 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Miami's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • This year the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers surrender (20.0).
  • When Miami records more than 20.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins rack up 310.5 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 288.7 the Panthers give up.
  • In games that Miami picks up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Miami is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Miami has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • On the road, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this year, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.