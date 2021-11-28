The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 clash against the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Miami's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.7, 3.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 5-6-0 this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Panthers rack up 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins surrender (24.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.

The Panthers collect 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins allow per outing.

Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 382.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Miami's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers surrender (20.0).

When Miami records more than 20.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Dolphins rack up 310.5 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 288.7 the Panthers give up.

In games that Miami picks up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Miami is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

Miami has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

On the road, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

On the road, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In five road games this year, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.