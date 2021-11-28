Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Carson Wentz for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards (225.8 per game) while completing 223 of 354 passes (63%), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz has attempted 41 of his 354 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Wentz threw for zero passing yards, 245.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Buccaneers.
  • The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Wentz racked up 106 yards while completing 55.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He tacked on two carries for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Wentz has racked up 558 passing yards (186.0 per game) while completing 55 of 84 passes (65.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

