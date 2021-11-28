Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards (225.8 per game) while completing 223 of 354 passes (63%), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.
- The Colts have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz has attempted 41 of his 354 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Wentz threw for zero passing yards, 245.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Buccaneers.
- The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers have conceded 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Wentz racked up 106 yards while completing 55.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- He tacked on two carries for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Wentz has racked up 558 passing yards (186.0 per game) while completing 55 of 84 passes (65.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
81
22.6%
57
752
5
11
26.8%
Zach Pascal
53
14.8%
32
328
3
9
22.0%
Jonathan Taylor
38
10.6%
32
322
2
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive