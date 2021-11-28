Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Carson Wentz for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards (225.8 per game) while completing 223 of 354 passes (63%), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.

The Colts have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz has attempted 41 of his 354 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Wentz threw for zero passing yards, 245.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Buccaneers.

The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have conceded 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Wentz racked up 106 yards while completing 55.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.

He tacked on two carries for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Wentz has racked up 558 passing yards (186.0 per game) while completing 55 of 84 passes (65.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9%

