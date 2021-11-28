Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 34 receptions (on 61 targets) have led to 526 receiving yards (52.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Claypool has been the target of 61 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Claypool is averaging 68.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bengals, 13.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Claypool, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bengals are allowing 269.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Claypool put together a 93-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches (18.6 yards per reception) while being targeted nine times.
- During his last three games, Claypool's 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 123 yards (41.0 ypg).
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
