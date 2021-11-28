Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Chase Claypool ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents play in Week 12 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 34 receptions (on 61 targets) have led to 526 receiving yards (52.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Claypool has been the target of 61 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Claypool is averaging 68.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bengals, 13.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Claypool, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

The Bengals are allowing 269.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 93-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches (18.6 yards per reception) while being targeted nine times.

During his last three games, Claypool's 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 123 yards (41.0 ypg).

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3% Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3%

