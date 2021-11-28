There will be player prop bet markets available for Chester Rogers before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Rogers' Tennessee Titans (8-3) take the field against the New England Patriots (7-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Chester Rogers Prop Bet Odds

Chester Rogers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rogers has 236 receiving yards on 19 receptions (30 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 21.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 8.1% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Rogers' way.

Rogers has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Rogers' 66 receiving yards total is 32.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).

Rogers did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.

The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Rogers was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 41 yards.

In his last three games, Rogers has collected 50 yards on five receptions, averaging 16.7 yards per game, on eight targets.

Rogers' Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chester Rogers 30 8.1% 19 236 1 3 5.7% A.J. Brown 78 21.0% 46 615 3 8 15.1% Julio Jones 31 8.4% 21 336 0 4 7.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 31 8.4% 23 272 2 6 11.3%

