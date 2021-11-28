Publish date:
Chester Rogers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England
Chester Rogers Prop Bet Odds
Chester Rogers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rogers has 236 receiving yards on 19 receptions (30 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 21.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 8.1% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Rogers' way.
- Rogers has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- In his one matchup against the Patriots, Rogers' 66 receiving yards total is 32.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
- Rogers did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
- The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Rogers was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 41 yards.
- In his last three games, Rogers has collected 50 yards on five receptions, averaging 16.7 yards per game, on eight targets.
Rogers' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chester Rogers
30
8.1%
19
236
1
3
5.7%
A.J. Brown
78
21.0%
46
615
3
8
15.1%
Julio Jones
31
8.4%
21
336
0
4
7.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
31
8.4%
23
272
2
6
11.3%
