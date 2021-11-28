Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Chester Rogers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Chester Rogers before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Rogers' Tennessee Titans (8-3) take the field against the New England Patriots (7-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Chester Rogers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rogers has 236 receiving yards on 19 receptions (30 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 21.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.1% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Rogers' way.
  • Rogers has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his one matchup against the Patriots, Rogers' 66 receiving yards total is 32.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
  • Rogers did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
  • The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Rogers was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 41 yards.
  • In his last three games, Rogers has collected 50 yards on five receptions, averaging 16.7 yards per game, on eight targets.

Rogers' Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chester Rogers

30

8.1%

19

236

1

3

5.7%

A.J. Brown

78

21.0%

46

615

3

8

15.1%

Julio Jones

31

8.4%

21

336

0

4

7.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

31

8.4%

23

272

2

6

11.3%

