November 28, 2021
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Chris Godwin has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's 782 receiving yards (78.2 per game) pace all receivers on the Buccaneers. He's been targeted 83 times and has collected 63 receptions and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.2% of the 432 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
  • Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 21.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.4% of the time while running the ball 33.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Godwin had 91 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Colts, 14.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
  • The 260.1 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Godwin was targeted six times, totaling 65 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Godwin's 26 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 262 yards (87.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

83

19.2%

63

782

5

18

21.7%

Mike Evans

77

17.8%

47

679

10

13

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

9.7%

29

418

4

3

3.6%

Leonard Fournette

54

12.5%

44

323

0

10

12.0%

