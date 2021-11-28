Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's 782 receiving yards (78.2 per game) pace all receivers on the Buccaneers. He's been targeted 83 times and has collected 63 receptions and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.2% of the 432 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
- Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 21.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.4% of the time while running the ball 33.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Godwin had 91 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Colts, 14.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
- The 260.1 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Godwin was targeted six times, totaling 65 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Godwin's 26 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 262 yards (87.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
83
19.2%
63
782
5
18
21.7%
Mike Evans
77
17.8%
47
679
10
13
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
9.7%
29
418
4
3
3.6%
Leonard Fournette
54
12.5%
44
323
0
10
12.0%
