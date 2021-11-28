Chris Godwin has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's 782 receiving yards (78.2 per game) pace all receivers on the Buccaneers. He's been targeted 83 times and has collected 63 receptions and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.2% of the 432 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 21.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.4% of the time while running the ball 33.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Godwin had 91 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Colts, 14.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.

The 260.1 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Godwin was targeted six times, totaling 65 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Godwin's 26 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 262 yards (87.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 83 19.2% 63 782 5 18 21.7% Mike Evans 77 17.8% 47 679 10 13 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 9.7% 29 418 4 3 3.6% Leonard Fournette 54 12.5% 44 323 0 10 12.0%

