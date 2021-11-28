Publish date:
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McCaffrey has put up 407 rushing yards on 89 carries (37.0 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
- And he has tacked on 37 catches for 343 yards (31.2 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 89, or 28.3%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- McCaffrey's 23 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Dolphins are 48.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that game against the Dolphins.
- Conceding 108.6 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Dolphins have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, McCaffrey racked up 59 yards on 10 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per carry).
- McCaffrey added seven catches for 60 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- During his last three games, McCaffrey has piled up 37 carries for 206 yards (68.7 per game).
- He has tacked on 21 receptions for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one TD.
McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Christian McCaffrey
89
28.3%
407
1
15
31.9%
4.6
Chuba Hubbard
120
38.1%
421
3
16
34.0%
3.5
Sam Darnold
37
11.7%
185
5
8
17.0%
5.0
Ameer Abdullah
26
-
91
0
2
-
3.5
