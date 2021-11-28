Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers (5-6) and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) square off in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McCaffrey has put up 407 rushing yards on 89 carries (37.0 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
  • And he has tacked on 37 catches for 343 yards (31.2 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 89, or 28.3%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • McCaffrey's 23 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Dolphins are 48.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that game against the Dolphins.
  • Conceding 108.6 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Dolphins have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, McCaffrey racked up 59 yards on 10 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per carry).
  • McCaffrey added seven catches for 60 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • During his last three games, McCaffrey has piled up 37 carries for 206 yards (68.7 per game).
  • He has tacked on 21 receptions for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one TD.

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Christian McCaffrey

89

28.3%

407

1

15

31.9%

4.6

Chuba Hubbard

120

38.1%

421

3

16

34.0%

3.5

Sam Darnold

37

11.7%

185

5

8

17.0%

5.0

Ameer Abdullah

26

-

91

0

2

-

3.5

