In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers (5-6) and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) square off in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McCaffrey has put up 407 rushing yards on 89 carries (37.0 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

And he has tacked on 37 catches for 343 yards (31.2 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 89, or 28.3%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

McCaffrey's 23 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Dolphins are 48.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in that game against the Dolphins.

Conceding 108.6 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Dolphins have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, McCaffrey racked up 59 yards on 10 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per carry).

McCaffrey added seven catches for 60 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has piled up 37 carries for 206 yards (68.7 per game).

He has tacked on 21 receptions for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one TD.

McCaffrey's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 89 28.3% 407 1 15 31.9% 4.6 Chuba Hubbard 120 38.1% 421 3 16 34.0% 3.5 Sam Darnold 37 11.7% 185 5 8 17.0% 5.0 Ameer Abdullah 26 - 91 0 2 - 3.5

