Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North opponents will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 43.5 points eight of 10 times.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2020, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Steelers games this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Bengals rack up 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers give up (22.6).
  • When Cincinnati records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bengals collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Steelers give up per matchup (367.3).
  • In games that Cincinnati totals over 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (9).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-6-0 this season.
  • So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Steelers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals give up (21.6).
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals allow (352.9).
  • When Pittsburgh picks up over 352.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in four home games this year.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • In four road games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.