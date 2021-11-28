AFC North opponents will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 43.5 points eight of 10 times.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2020, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Steelers games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bengals rack up 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers give up (22.6).

When Cincinnati records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bengals collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Steelers give up per matchup (367.3).

In games that Cincinnati totals over 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-6-0 this season.

So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Steelers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals give up (21.6).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Steelers rack up 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals allow (352.9).

When Pittsburgh picks up over 352.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

The Steelers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in four home games this year.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.

In four road games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.