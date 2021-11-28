Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-leading 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) have come on 85 receptions (116 targets) plus 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 31.6% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Kupp's zero receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 93.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Packers, Kupp has not had a TD catch.
  • The Packers are giving up 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Kupp hauled in 11 passes for 122 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • Kupp has put up 332 yards over his last three outings (110.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 35 targets.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

