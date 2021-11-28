Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-leading 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) have come on 85 receptions (116 targets) plus 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.6% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Kupp's zero receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 93.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Packers, Kupp has not had a TD catch.

The Packers are giving up 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Kupp hauled in 11 passes for 122 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Kupp has put up 332 yards over his last three outings (110.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 35 targets.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3% Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2%

