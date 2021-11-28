Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-leading 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) have come on 85 receptions (116 targets) plus 10 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.6% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Kupp's zero receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 93.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Packers, Kupp has not had a TD catch.
- The Packers are giving up 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Kupp hauled in 11 passes for 122 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Kupp has put up 332 yards over his last three outings (110.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 35 targets.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
