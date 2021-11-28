In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (5-5) play the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's 617 receiving yards (61.7 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 43 receptions on 67 targets with two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 67 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 67.2 receiving yards average is 20.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

In four matchups versus the Chargers, Sutton has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 224.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Sutton put together a 29-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 10 on two catches while being targeted three times.

Sutton's five receptions during his last three games are good enough for 78 yards (26.0 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 67 19.6% 43 617 2 9 18.8% Tim Patrick 53 15.5% 37 523 4 8 16.7% Noah Fant 59 17.3% 42 379 3 10 20.8% Jerry Jeudy 28 8.2% 22 228 0 3 6.2%

