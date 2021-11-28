Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (5-5) play the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton's 617 receiving yards (61.7 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 43 receptions on 67 targets with two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 67 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his four matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 67.2 receiving yards average is 20.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • In four matchups versus the Chargers, Sutton has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 224.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Sutton put together a 29-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 10 on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Sutton's five receptions during his last three games are good enough for 78 yards (26.0 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

67

19.6%

43

617

2

9

18.8%

Tim Patrick

53

15.5%

37

523

4

8

16.7%

Noah Fant

59

17.3%

42

379

3

10

20.8%

Jerry Jeudy

28

8.2%

22

228

0

3

6.2%

