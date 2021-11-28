Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 751 receiving yards (68.3 per game) lead the Panthers. He has 62 receptions on 102 targets with four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 102 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Moore was targeted seven times, totaling 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Moore's 12 receptions (21 targets) have netted him 106 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
102
26.8%
62
751
4
9
25.7%
Christian McCaffrey
40
10.5%
37
343
1
2
5.7%
Robby Anderson
65
17.1%
28
273
3
5
14.3%
Brandon Zylstra
12
3.1%
11
164
1
1
2.9%
