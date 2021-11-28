Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (4-7) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's 751 receiving yards (68.3 per game) lead the Panthers. He has 62 receptions on 102 targets with four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 102 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Moore was targeted seven times, totaling 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Moore's 12 receptions (21 targets) have netted him 106 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

102

26.8%

62

751

4

9

25.7%

Christian McCaffrey

40

10.5%

37

343

1

2

5.7%

Robby Anderson

65

17.1%

28

273

3

5

14.3%

Brandon Zylstra

12

3.1%

11

164

1

1

2.9%

