Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) take on the Miami Dolphins (4-7) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 751 receiving yards (68.3 per game) lead the Panthers. He has 62 receptions on 102 targets with four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 102 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Moore was targeted seven times, totaling 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Moore's 12 receptions (21 targets) have netted him 106 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 102 26.8% 62 751 4 9 25.7% Christian McCaffrey 40 10.5% 37 343 1 2 5.7% Robby Anderson 65 17.1% 28 273 3 5 14.3% Brandon Zylstra 12 3.1% 11 164 1 1 2.9%

