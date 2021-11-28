Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dallas Goedert for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has 491 receiving yards on 34 receptions (47 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Goedert has averaged 35.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 13.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Giants, Goedert has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Goedert was targeted eight times and racked up 62 yards on five receptions.
  • In his last three games, Goedert has caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 133 yards, averaging 44.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

9.9%

20

173

1

5

11.1%

