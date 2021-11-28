Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has 491 receiving yards on 34 receptions (47 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Goedert has averaged 35.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 13.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Giants, Goedert has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Goedert was targeted eight times and racked up 62 yards on five receptions.
- In his last three games, Goedert has caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 133 yards, averaging 44.3 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
9.9%
20
173
1
5
11.1%
