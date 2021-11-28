Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dallas Goedert for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has 491 receiving yards on 34 receptions (47 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Goedert has averaged 35.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 13.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Giants, Goedert has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Goedert was targeted eight times and racked up 62 yards on five receptions.

In his last three games, Goedert has caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 133 yards, averaging 44.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 9.9% 20 173 1 5 11.1%

