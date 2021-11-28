Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Dalvin Cook's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook's team-high 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 161 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (13.8 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 280 times this season, and he's handled 161 of those attempts (57.5%).
  • The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Cook's 29 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers are 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has not rushed for a touchdown versus the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.9 yards per game.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cook also racked up 29 yards on three receptions.
  • Cook has 290 rushing yards on 63 attempts (96.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also added nine receptions for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

161

57.5%

734

4

35

66.0%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

81

28.9%

294

0

12

22.6%

3.6

Kirk Cousins

18

6.4%

69

1

4

7.5%

3.8

C.J. Ham

7

2.5%

34

0

2

3.8%

4.9

