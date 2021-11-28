Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's team-high 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 161 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (13.8 per game).
- His team has run the ball 280 times this season, and he's handled 161 of those attempts (57.5%).
- The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Cook's 29 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers are 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has not rushed for a touchdown versus the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.9 yards per game.
- Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).
Recent Performances
- Cook put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Cook also racked up 29 yards on three receptions.
- Cook has 290 rushing yards on 63 attempts (96.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also added nine receptions for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
161
57.5%
734
4
35
66.0%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
81
28.9%
294
0
12
22.6%
3.6
Kirk Cousins
18
6.4%
69
1
4
7.5%
3.8
C.J. Ham
7
2.5%
34
0
2
3.8%
4.9
