Before placing any wagers on Dalvin Cook's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's team-high 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 161 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (13.8 per game).

His team has run the ball 280 times this season, and he's handled 161 of those attempts (57.5%).

The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cook's 29 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers are 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has not rushed for a touchdown versus the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.9 yards per game.

Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

Cook put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.

Cook also racked up 29 yards on three receptions.

Cook has 290 rushing yards on 63 attempts (96.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also added nine receptions for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 161 57.5% 734 4 35 66.0% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 81 28.9% 294 0 12 22.6% 3.6 Kirk Cousins 18 6.4% 69 1 4 7.5% 3.8 C.J. Ham 7 2.5% 34 0 2 3.8% 4.9

