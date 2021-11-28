Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dan Arnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Arnold's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face off in a Week 12 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dan Arnold Prop Bet Odds

Dan Arnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Arnold has chipped in with 399 yards on 34 catches. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 39.9 receiving yards per game.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Arnold is averaging 11.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Falcons, 26.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Arnold, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Arnold will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Arnold did not record a catch in last week's game against the 49ers.

Over his last three outings, Arnold's nine receptions (on 15 targets) have led to 127 receiving yards (42.3 per game).

Arnold's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Jamal Agnew 39 10.9% 24 229 1 3 10.7%

