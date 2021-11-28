Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Dan Arnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dan Arnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Arnold's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face off in a Week 12 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dan Arnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Arnold has chipped in with 399 yards on 34 catches. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 39.9 receiving yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Arnold is averaging 11.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Falcons, 26.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Arnold, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Arnold will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Arnold did not record a catch in last week's game against the 49ers.
  • Over his last three outings, Arnold's nine receptions (on 15 targets) have led to 127 receiving yards (42.3 per game).

Arnold's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Marvin Jones Jr.

72

20.1%

42

486

3

9

32.1%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

62

17.3%

40

408

0

3

10.7%

Jamal Agnew

39

10.9%

24

229

1

3

10.7%

