Dan Arnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta
Dan Arnold Prop Bet Odds
Dan Arnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Arnold has chipped in with 399 yards on 34 catches. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 39.9 receiving yards per game.
- The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Arnold is averaging 11.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Falcons, 26.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Arnold, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Arnold will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Arnold did not record a catch in last week's game against the 49ers.
- Over his last three outings, Arnold's nine receptions (on 15 targets) have led to 127 receiving yards (42.3 per game).
Arnold's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Marvin Jones Jr.
72
20.1%
42
486
3
9
32.1%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
62
17.3%
40
408
0
3
10.7%
Jamal Agnew
39
10.9%
24
229
1
3
10.7%
