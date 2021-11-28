Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Daniel Jones will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (3-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New York with 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage this year (213-of-331) while throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 53 times for 268 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.
  • The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.
  • Jones has attempted 37 of his 331 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Jones' 183 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Eagles are 49.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four contests against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The 244.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Jones completed 60.5% of his pass attempts for 167 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Jones has racked up 499 passing yards (166.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (60-for-90) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

48

13.3%

35

392

0

5

11.6%

Sterling Shepard

43

11.9%

32

324

1

9

20.9%

Kenny Golladay

34

9.4%

20

322

0

1

2.3%

