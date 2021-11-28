Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New York with 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage this year (213-of-331) while throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also rushed 53 times for 268 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.
- The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.
- Jones has attempted 37 of his 331 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Jones' 183 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Eagles are 49.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four contests against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The 244.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Jones completed 60.5% of his pass attempts for 167 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Jones has racked up 499 passing yards (166.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (60-for-90) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 12 carries.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
48
13.3%
35
392
0
5
11.6%
Sterling Shepard
43
11.9%
32
324
1
9
20.9%
Kenny Golladay
34
9.4%
20
322
0
1
2.3%
