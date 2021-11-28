Daniel Jones will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (3-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New York with 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage this year (213-of-331) while throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also rushed 53 times for 268 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.

The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.

Jones has attempted 37 of his 331 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Jones' 183 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Eagles are 49.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four contests against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The 244.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Jones completed 60.5% of his pass attempts for 167 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Jones has racked up 499 passing yards (166.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (60-for-90) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 48 13.3% 35 392 0 5 11.6% Sterling Shepard 43 11.9% 32 324 1 9 20.9% Kenny Golladay 34 9.4% 20 322 0 1 2.3%

