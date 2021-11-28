Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
BETTING
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) take the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has a team-high 593 rushing yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 23 passes for 154 yards (15.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 126 of his team's 243 carries this season (51.9%).
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Henderson will go up against a Packers squad that allows 105.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Packers have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 outing against the 49ers, Henderson carried the ball five times for 31 yards (6.2 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 176 yards (58.7 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
  • Henderson has also caught eight passes for 16 yards (5.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

126

51.9%

593

5

23

46.9%

4.7

Sony Michel

76

31.3%

291

1

16

32.7%

3.8

Robert Woods

8

3.3%

46

1

2

4.1%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

23

9.5%

38

0

7

14.3%

1.7

