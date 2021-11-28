Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has a team-high 593 rushing yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 23 passes for 154 yards (15.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 126 of his team's 243 carries this season (51.9%).
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Henderson will go up against a Packers squad that allows 105.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 outing against the 49ers, Henderson carried the ball five times for 31 yards (6.2 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 176 yards (58.7 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
- Henderson has also caught eight passes for 16 yards (5.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
126
51.9%
593
5
23
46.9%
4.7
Sony Michel
76
31.3%
291
1
16
32.7%
3.8
Robert Woods
8
3.3%
46
1
2
4.1%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
23
9.5%
38
0
7
14.3%
1.7
