In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) take the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has a team-high 593 rushing yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also caught 23 passes for 154 yards (15.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 126 of his team's 243 carries this season (51.9%).

The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Henderson will go up against a Packers squad that allows 105.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.

The Packers have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 outing against the 49ers, Henderson carried the ball five times for 31 yards (6.2 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 176 yards (58.7 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Henderson has also caught eight passes for 16 yards (5.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 126 51.9% 593 5 23 46.9% 4.7 Sony Michel 76 31.3% 291 1 16 32.7% 3.8 Robert Woods 8 3.3% 46 1 2 4.1% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 23 9.5% 38 0 7 14.3% 1.7

