Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Davante Adams' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Adams has 72 catches on 106 targets, with a team-high 979 receiving yards (89.0 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 106 of his team's 369 passing attempts this season, or 28.7% of the target share.
  • Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Adams' 99.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams are 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Adams put together a 115-yard performance against the Vikings last week on seven catches (16.4 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Adams has caught 20 passes on 33 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 78.3 yards in his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

106

28.7%

72

979

5

14

22.2%

Aaron Jones

47

12.7%

37

298

4

11

17.5%

Randall Cobb

34

9.2%

24

280

4

10

15.9%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

30

8.1%

13

259

2

4

6.3%

Powered By Data Skrive