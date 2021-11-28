Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Adams has 72 catches on 106 targets, with a team-high 979 receiving yards (89.0 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 106 of his team's 369 passing attempts this season, or 28.7% of the target share.
- Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Adams' 99.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams are 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Adams put together a 115-yard performance against the Vikings last week on seven catches (16.4 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Adams has caught 20 passes on 33 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 78.3 yards in his last three games.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
106
28.7%
72
979
5
14
22.2%
Aaron Jones
47
12.7%
37
298
4
11
17.5%
Randall Cobb
34
9.2%
24
280
4
10
15.9%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
30
8.1%
13
259
2
4
6.3%
