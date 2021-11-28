Before placing any wagers on Davante Adams' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Adams has 72 catches on 106 targets, with a team-high 979 receiving yards (89.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 106 of his team's 369 passing attempts this season, or 28.7% of the target share.

Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Adams' 99.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams are 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Adams put together a 115-yard performance against the Vikings last week on seven catches (16.4 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.

Adams has caught 20 passes on 33 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 78.3 yards in his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 106 28.7% 72 979 5 14 22.2% Aaron Jones 47 12.7% 37 298 4 11 17.5% Randall Cobb 34 9.2% 24 280 4 10 15.9% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 30 8.1% 13 259 2 4 6.3%

