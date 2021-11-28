Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on David Johnson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Johnson and the Houston Texans (2-8) take the field against the New York Jets (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Houston's top rusher, Johnson, has rushed 46 times for 137 yards (13.7 per game).
  • And he has caught 26 passes for 198 yards (19.8 per game) with one TD.
  • He has received 46 of his team's 242 carries this season (19.0%).
  • The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his only career matchup against the Jets, Johnson had 111 rushing yards, 85.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Jets.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • Johnson will go up against a Jets squad that allows 132.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Texans are up against the NFL's poorest D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (20 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Johnson ran for 18 yards on 13 carries.
  • Johnson tacked on three catches for 16 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has piled up 19 carries for 33 yards (11.0 per game).
  • He's also caught seven passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) .

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

46

19.0%

137

0

5

15.6%

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

14

5.8%

106

3

4

12.5%

7.6

Royce Freeman

21

8.7%

77

0

2

6.2%

3.7

Rex Burkhead

25

10.3%

69

1

5

15.6%

2.8

