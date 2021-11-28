Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on David Johnson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Johnson and the Houston Texans (2-8) take the field against the New York Jets (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Houston's top rusher, Johnson, has rushed 46 times for 137 yards (13.7 per game).

And he has caught 26 passes for 198 yards (19.8 per game) with one TD.

He has received 46 of his team's 242 carries this season (19.0%).

The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In his only career matchup against the Jets, Johnson had 111 rushing yards, 85.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Jets.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

Johnson will go up against a Jets squad that allows 132.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

The Texans are up against the NFL's poorest D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (20 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Johnson ran for 18 yards on 13 carries.

Johnson tacked on three catches for 16 yards.

Over his last three games, Johnson has piled up 19 carries for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

He's also caught seven passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) .

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 46 19.0% 137 0 5 15.6% 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 14 5.8% 106 3 4 12.5% 7.6 Royce Freeman 21 8.7% 77 0 2 6.2% 3.7 Rex Burkhead 25 10.3% 69 1 5 15.6% 2.8

Powered By Data Skrive