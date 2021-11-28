Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Houston's top rusher, Johnson, has rushed 46 times for 137 yards (13.7 per game).
- And he has caught 26 passes for 198 yards (19.8 per game) with one TD.
- He has received 46 of his team's 242 carries this season (19.0%).
- The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In his only career matchup against the Jets, Johnson had 111 rushing yards, 85.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Jets.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- Johnson will go up against a Jets squad that allows 132.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- The Texans are up against the NFL's poorest D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (20 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Johnson ran for 18 yards on 13 carries.
- Johnson tacked on three catches for 16 yards.
- Over his last three games, Johnson has piled up 19 carries for 33 yards (11.0 per game).
- He's also caught seven passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) .
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
46
19.0%
137
0
5
15.6%
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
14
5.8%
106
3
4
12.5%
7.6
Royce Freeman
21
8.7%
77
0
2
6.2%
3.7
Rex Burkhead
25
10.3%
69
1
5
15.6%
2.8
