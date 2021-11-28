Before Deebo Samuel hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 12 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) are a team high. He has 55 receptions (88 targets) and five touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 29.1% (88 total) of his team's 302 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Samuel's 42 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Vikings are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.

The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Samuel put together a 15-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on one catch (15 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.

Samuel has chipped in with 175 yards on 11 grabs and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 16 times and put up 58.3 receiving yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive