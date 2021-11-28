Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) are a team high. He has 55 receptions (88 targets) and five touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 29.1% (88 total) of his team's 302 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Samuel's 42 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Vikings are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
- The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Samuel put together a 15-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on one catch (15 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
- Samuel has chipped in with 175 yards on 11 grabs and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 16 times and put up 58.3 receiving yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
