Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 12 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has run for 272 yards on 59 carries (27.2 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 17 catches for 117 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 316 times this season, and he's carried 59 of those attempts (18.7%).

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 101.4 yards per game.

This season the Browns are ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Freeman put together a 49-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 16 times while scoring one touchdown.

He also hauled in six passes for 31 yards.

Freeman has 163 yards on 39 carries (54.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.

He has added 11 receptions for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one TD.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 59 18.7% 272 3 7 17.5% 4.6 Lamar Jackson 106 33.5% 639 2 14 35.0% 6.0 Latavius Murray 69 21.8% 244 4 10 25.0% 3.5 Ty'Son Williams 33 10.4% 180 1 4 10.0% 5.5

