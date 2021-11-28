Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has run for 272 yards on 59 carries (27.2 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 17 catches for 117 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 316 times this season, and he's carried 59 of those attempts (18.7%).
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 101.4 yards per game.
- This season the Browns are ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- Freeman put together a 49-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 16 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He also hauled in six passes for 31 yards.
- Freeman has 163 yards on 39 carries (54.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
- He has added 11 receptions for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one TD.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
59
18.7%
272
3
7
17.5%
4.6
Lamar Jackson
106
33.5%
639
2
14
35.0%
6.0
Latavius Murray
69
21.8%
244
4
10
25.0%
3.5
Ty'Son Williams
33
10.4%
180
1
4
10.0%
5.5
Powered By Data Skrive