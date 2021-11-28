Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 12 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has run for 272 yards on 59 carries (27.2 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 17 catches for 117 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 316 times this season, and he's carried 59 of those attempts (18.7%).
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 101.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Browns are ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Freeman put together a 49-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 16 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also hauled in six passes for 31 yards.
  • Freeman has 163 yards on 39 carries (54.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
  • He has added 11 receptions for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one TD.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

59

18.7%

272

3

7

17.5%

4.6

Lamar Jackson

106

33.5%

639

2

14

35.0%

6.0

Latavius Murray

69

21.8%

244

4

10

25.0%

3.5

Ty'Son Williams

33

10.4%

180

1

4

10.0%

5.5

