Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's 664 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 74 times and has registered 46 catches and four touchdowns (60.4 yards per game).
- Smith has been the target of 22.9% (74 total) of his team's 323 passing attempts this season.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Smith was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 61 yards (15.2 yards per reception).
- Smith has added 13 grabs for 243 yards and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and put up 81.0 receiving yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
9.9%
20
173
1
5
11.1%
