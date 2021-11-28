Before Devonta Smith hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East opponents meet in Week 12 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) hit the field against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 664 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 74 times and has registered 46 catches and four touchdowns (60.4 yards per game).

Smith has been the target of 22.9% (74 total) of his team's 323 passing attempts this season.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Smith was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 61 yards (15.2 yards per reception).

Smith has added 13 grabs for 243 yards and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and put up 81.0 receiving yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 9.9% 20 173 1 5 11.1%

