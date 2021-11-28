Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Before Devonta Smith hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East opponents meet in Week 12 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) hit the field against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's 664 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 74 times and has registered 46 catches and four touchdowns (60.4 yards per game).
  • Smith has been the target of 22.9% (74 total) of his team's 323 passing attempts this season.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Smith was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 61 yards (15.2 yards per reception).
  • Smith has added 13 grabs for 243 yards and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and put up 81.0 receiving yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

9.9%

20

173

1

5

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive