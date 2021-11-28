Before Diontae Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 12 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's team-leading 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) have come on 59 receptions (95 targets) including four touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 24.1% (95 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Johnson is averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 16.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Johnson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 269.7 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Johnson hauled in seven passes for 101 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.

Johnson put up 240 yards (on 19 catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 32 times, and averaged 80.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3% Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3%

