Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's team-leading 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) have come on 59 receptions (95 targets) including four touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 24.1% (95 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Johnson is averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 16.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Johnson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 269.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Johnson hauled in seven passes for 101 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.
- Johnson put up 240 yards (on 19 catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 32 times, and averaged 80.0 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
