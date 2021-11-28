Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has taken 116 carries for a team-leading 560 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also caught nine passes for 73 yards (7.3 per game).

He has handled 116, or 39.9%, of his team's 291 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings allow 127.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Vikings are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.

During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 127 yards (42.3 per game) on 35 carries.

He's also caught five passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 116 39.9% 560 3 12 34.3% 4.8 Trey Sermon 41 14.1% 167 1 1 2.9% 4.1 Deebo Samuel 19 6.5% 137 3 4 11.4% 7.2 Trey Lance 30 10.3% 137 1 4 11.4% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive