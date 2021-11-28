Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has taken 116 carries for a team-leading 560 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 73 yards (7.3 per game).
  • He has handled 116, or 39.9%, of his team's 291 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings allow 127.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Vikings are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
  • During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 127 yards (42.3 per game) on 35 carries.
  • He's also caught five passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

116

39.9%

560

3

12

34.3%

4.8

Trey Sermon

41

14.1%

167

1

1

2.9%

4.1

Deebo Samuel

19

6.5%

137

3

4

11.4%

7.2

Trey Lance

30

10.3%

137

1

4

11.4%

4.6

