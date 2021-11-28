Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has taken 116 carries for a team-leading 560 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He's also caught nine passes for 73 yards (7.3 per game).
- He has handled 116, or 39.9%, of his team's 291 rushing attempts this season.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings allow 127.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Vikings are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
- During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 127 yards (42.3 per game) on 35 carries.
- He's also caught five passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game).
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
116
39.9%
560
3
12
34.3%
4.8
Trey Sermon
41
14.1%
167
1
1
2.9%
4.1
Deebo Samuel
19
6.5%
137
3
4
11.4%
7.2
Trey Lance
30
10.3%
137
1
4
11.4%
4.6
Powered By Data Skrive