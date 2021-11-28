Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player props available for Elijah Moore before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Moore and the New York Jets (2-8) take on the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's 57 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 415 yards (41.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 14.2% (57 total) of his team's 400 passing attempts this season.
  • Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 269.7 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Moore hauled in eight passes for 141 yards (17.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • Moore has caught 18 passes on 25 targets for 269 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 89.7 yards in his last three games.

Moore's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

57

14.2%

33

415

4

4

10.0%

Corey Davis

56

14.0%

32

477

4

4

10.0%

Michael Carter

46

11.5%

32

308

0

1

2.5%

Jamison Crowder

50

12.5%

37

305

2

10

25.0%

