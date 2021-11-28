Publish date:
Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 57 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 415 yards (41.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 14.2% (57 total) of his team's 400 passing attempts this season.
- Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 269.7 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Moore hauled in eight passes for 141 yards (17.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
- Moore has caught 18 passes on 25 targets for 269 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 89.7 yards in his last three games.
Moore's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
57
14.2%
33
415
4
4
10.0%
Corey Davis
56
14.0%
32
477
4
4
10.0%
Michael Carter
46
11.5%
32
308
0
1
2.5%
Jamison Crowder
50
12.5%
37
305
2
10
25.0%
Powered By Data Skrive