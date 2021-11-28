There will be player props available for Elijah Moore before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Moore and the New York Jets (2-8) take on the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 57 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 415 yards (41.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 14.2% (57 total) of his team's 400 passing attempts this season.

Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

The 269.7 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Moore hauled in eight passes for 141 yards (17.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

Moore has caught 18 passes on 25 targets for 269 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 89.7 yards in his last three games.

Moore's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 57 14.2% 33 415 4 4 10.0% Corey Davis 56 14.0% 32 477 4 4 10.0% Michael Carter 46 11.5% 32 308 0 1 2.5% Jamison Crowder 50 12.5% 37 305 2 10 25.0%

