Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for George Kittle, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 34 passes (47 targets) for 412 yards (41.2 per game) with three TDs this season.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Kittle has averaged 53 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Vikings, Kittle has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Kittle was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kittle's during his last three games stat line reveals 15 catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 61.7 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

