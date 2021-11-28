The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) will meet in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Green Bay's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rams average 27.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Packers give up per contest (19.5).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.

The Rams average 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per outing.

When Los Angeles totals over 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-2-0 this year.

This year, the Packers have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this season have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year the Packers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams allow (22.7).

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Packers rack up 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow.

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 346.9 yards.

This season the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this year.

This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS.

This year, in four home games, Green Bay has hit the over once.

This season, Packers home games average 48.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Los Angeles is 4-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) on the road as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in five away games this year.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

