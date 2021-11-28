Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) will meet in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Green Bay's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Los Angeles' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average 27.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Packers give up per contest (19.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.
  • The Rams average 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per outing.
  • When Los Angeles totals over 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-2-0 this year.
  • This year, the Packers have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Green Bay's games this season have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • This year the Packers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams allow (22.7).
  • Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Packers rack up 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow.
  • Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 346.9 yards.
  • This season the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS.
  • This year, in four home games, Green Bay has hit the over once.
  • This season, Packers home games average 48.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) on the road as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in five away games this year.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

