Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (2-8) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 12 clash against the Houston Texans (2-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 11.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 59.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 14.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Texans and their opponents have scored an average of 45.2 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.5 over/under in this game is 0.3 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.
  • Houston has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Texans score 15.0 points per game, 17.0 fewer than the Jets give up per outing (32.0).
  • The Texans average 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (414.2).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Houston's matchup with the Jets.
  • So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets rack up 17.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Texans allow (27.1).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.
  • The Jets collect 337.7 yards per game, 51.6 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Texans give up.
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 389.3 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home.
  • This season, Houston has hit the over in three of four games at home.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.
  • In three of five road games this year, New York has hit the over.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.