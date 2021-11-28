The New York Jets (2-8) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 12 clash against the Houston Texans (2-8).

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 11.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 59.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 14.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Texans and their opponents have scored an average of 45.2 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5 over/under in this game is 0.3 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Texans score 15.0 points per game, 17.0 fewer than the Jets give up per outing (32.0).

The Texans average 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (414.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Jets stats and trends

So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Jets rack up 17.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Texans allow (27.1).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Jets collect 337.7 yards per game, 51.6 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Texans give up.

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 389.3 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home.

This season, Houston has hit the over in three of four games at home.

Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.

In three of five road games this year, New York has hit the over.

This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

