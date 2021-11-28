Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 45 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
- Henry has been the target of 45 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
- Henry (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 53.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Henry's 97 receiving yards total is 97.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Henry did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
- The 270.7 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Henry was targeted three times and picked up 25 yards on two receptions.
- Henry has recorded 81 receiving yards (27.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets over his last three outings.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
45
12.5%
33
378
7
11
22.0%
Kendrick Bourne
47
13.1%
37
562
3
2
4.0%
Jakobi Meyers
82
22.8%
54
522
1
8
16.0%
Nelson Agholor
51
14.2%
29
396
3
6
12.0%
