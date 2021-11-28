Hunter Henry has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry and the New England Patriots (7-4) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 45 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Henry has been the target of 45 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.

Henry (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 53.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Henry's 97 receiving yards total is 97.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Henry did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.

The 270.7 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Henry was targeted three times and picked up 25 yards on two receptions.

Henry has recorded 81 receiving yards (27.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets over his last three outings.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 45 12.5% 33 378 7 11 22.0% Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0%

