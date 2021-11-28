Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee

Author:

Hunter Henry has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry and the New England Patriots (7-4) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's 45 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
  • Henry has been the target of 45 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
  • Henry (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 53.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Henry's 97 receiving yards total is 97.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Henry did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
  • The 270.7 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Henry was targeted three times and picked up 25 yards on two receptions.
  • Henry has recorded 81 receiving yards (27.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets over his last three outings.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

45

12.5%

33

378

7

11

22.0%

Kendrick Bourne

47

13.1%

37

562

3

2

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

82

22.8%

54

522

1

8

16.0%

Nelson Agholor

51

14.2%

29

396

3

6

12.0%

