J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McKissic has rushed for 182 yards on 41 carries (18.2 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- He also has 371 receiving yards (37.1 per game) on 38 catches, with one TD.
- He has handled 41, or 14.6%, of his team's 281 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his one career matchup against them, McKissic put up 51 rushing yards against the Seahawks, 51.0 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- McKissic did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
- McKissic will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 122.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, McKissic racked up 46 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.6 yards per attempt).
- McKissic has rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries (20.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 13 catches for 122 yards (40.7 per game).
McKissic's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
J.D. McKissic
41
14.6%
182
1
4
9.3%
4.4
Antonio Gibson
154
54.8%
601
5
26
60.5%
3.9
Taylor Heinicke
45
16.0%
276
1
8
18.6%
6.1
Jaret Patterson
31
11.0%
104
0
3
7.0%
3.4
