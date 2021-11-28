Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Publish date:

J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about J.D. McKissic and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. McKissic and the Washington Football Team (4-6) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McKissic has rushed for 182 yards on 41 carries (18.2 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
  • He also has 371 receiving yards (37.1 per game) on 38 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 41, or 14.6%, of his team's 281 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his one career matchup against them, McKissic put up 51 rushing yards against the Seahawks, 51.0 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • McKissic did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
  • McKissic will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 122.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, McKissic racked up 46 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.6 yards per attempt).
  • McKissic has rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries (20.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 13 catches for 122 yards (40.7 per game).

McKissic's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

J.D. McKissic

41

14.6%

182

1

4

9.3%

4.4

Antonio Gibson

154

54.8%

601

5

26

60.5%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

45

16.0%

276

1

8

18.6%

6.1

Jaret Patterson

31

11.0%

104

0

3

7.0%

3.4

