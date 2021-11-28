Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about J.D. McKissic and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. McKissic and the Washington Football Team (4-6) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McKissic has rushed for 182 yards on 41 carries (18.2 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

He also has 371 receiving yards (37.1 per game) on 38 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 41, or 14.6%, of his team's 281 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his one career matchup against them, McKissic put up 51 rushing yards against the Seahawks, 51.0 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

McKissic did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.

McKissic will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 122.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, McKissic racked up 46 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.6 yards per attempt).

McKissic has rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries (20.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has 13 catches for 122 yards (40.7 per game).

McKissic's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt J.D. McKissic 41 14.6% 182 1 4 9.3% 4.4 Antonio Gibson 154 54.8% 601 5 26 60.5% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 45 16.0% 276 1 8 18.6% 6.1 Jaret Patterson 31 11.0% 104 0 3 7.0% 3.4

