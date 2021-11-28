Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals square off in Week 12 when Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 79 times and has 47 catches, leading the Bengals with 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 24.8% (79 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Chase put up 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Steelers.
  • This week Chase will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Chase was targeted six times and totaled 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Chase has 12 catches on 28 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

