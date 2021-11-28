Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has been targeted 79 times and has 47 catches, leading the Bengals with 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 24.8% (79 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Chase put up 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Steelers.
- This week Chase will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Chase was targeted six times and totaled 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Chase has 12 catches on 28 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 37.7 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
