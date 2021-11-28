In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals square off in Week 12 when Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 79 times and has 47 catches, leading the Bengals with 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 24.8% (79 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Chase put up 65 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Steelers.

This week Chase will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Chase was targeted six times and totaled 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Chase has 12 catches on 28 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive