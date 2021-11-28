Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Meyers and the New England Patriots (7-4) take on the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers' 54 catches (82 targets) have netted him 522 yards (47.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Meyers has been the target of 22.8% (82 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
  • Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Meyers totaled zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
  • The Titans are allowing 270.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Meyers put together a 39-yard performance against the Falcons last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Meyers' nine catches (on 14 targets) have led to 96 receiving yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

82

22.8%

54

522

1

8

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

47

13.1%

37

562

3

2

4.0%

Nelson Agholor

51

14.2%

29

396

3

6

12.0%

Hunter Henry

45

12.5%

33

378

7

11

22.0%

Powered By Data Skrive