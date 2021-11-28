Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Meyers and the New England Patriots (7-4) take on the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' 54 catches (82 targets) have netted him 522 yards (47.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Meyers has been the target of 22.8% (82 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.

Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Meyers totaled zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.

The Titans are allowing 270.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 39-yard performance against the Falcons last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Meyers' nine catches (on 14 targets) have led to 96 receiving yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0% Hunter Henry 45 12.5% 33 378 7 11 22.0%

