Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' 54 catches (82 targets) have netted him 522 yards (47.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Meyers has been the target of 22.8% (82 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
- Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Meyers totaled zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
- The Titans are allowing 270.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Meyers put together a 39-yard performance against the Falcons last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Meyers' nine catches (on 14 targets) have led to 96 receiving yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
82
22.8%
54
522
1
8
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
47
13.1%
37
562
3
2
4.0%
Nelson Agholor
51
14.2%
29
396
3
6
12.0%
Hunter Henry
45
12.5%
33
378
7
11
22.0%
